Barnstable Meeting to Focus on Drinking Water Contamination

HYANNIS – Barnstable will hold an information session regarding the new recommendations for those exposed to chemicals known as per- and polyfluorinated substances found in contaminated drinking water.

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have partnered in urging those who have potentially been exposed to PFAS chemicals to seek a blood test.

Tests, which usually cost hundreds of dollars, will be given out free of charge for those that lived in Hyannis between 2006 and 2016. The town is asking people to sign up for the Massachusetts PFAS & Your Health Study.

Levels of PFAS chemicals in Hyannis were the highest recorded in Massachusetts prior to 2016. Water in the town is now being treated, but officials are worried about long term effects from past exposures.

The public meeting will be held at Barnstable Town Hall along Main Street on Wednesday, November 16 from 12 to 2 p.m.

Those looking for more information are asked to visit http://bit.ly/ma-pfas

By, Zac Iven CapeCod.com News Center