Barnstable Transfer Station Reopening Recycling Area Next Week

BARNSTABLE – The recycling area at the Town of Barnstable’s Transfer Station will be reopening Tuesday, May 26.

The Town of Barnstable is requiring that all users of the recycling area or those making payments at the gatehouse wear a mask and maintain social and physical distancing.

Basic recyclables will continue to be accepted by the source separated method.

The bottle redemption shed, the swap shop, and food waste shed will remain closed.

Chargeable recycling items will be accepted, such as mattresses, TVs, white goods, and toilets, however payment for these items will only be accepted by check, credit, or debit at the Gate House.

Construction and demolition (C&D) materials will be accepted with some restrictions.

All vehicles disposing C&D material must weigh the material on the scale, and the gate attendant will direct the driver on how to proceed through the intercom system.

Payments for C&D material will only be accepted by check, credit, or debit, and will also be completed at the Gate House.

The office at the Transfer Station and Recycling Center will only be available through appointment starting May 26, and all residents allowed inside must wear a mask.

Staff will be available by phone at (508) 420-2258.