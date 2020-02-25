‘Barnstable Wears Red Day’ Set for Friday

BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable is encouraging residents to wear red on Friday in honor of “Barnstable Wears Red Day,” a day dedicated to raising awareness of heart disease.

Heart disease is the number one killer of women and men in the United States and it is largely preventable.

It is an equal opportunity killer which claims approximately 1 million lives annually.

Women account for just over half of the total heart disease deaths in the U.S. each year; although many women continue to think of heart disease as a man’s disease.

“Barnstable Wears Red Day” promotes the opportunity for everyone, men and women alike, to unite in the life-saving awareness to action movement by wearing red.

Barnstable has been promoting heart wellness for several years and in 2009 received an award from The American Heart Association for being a heart friendly city for women.

Locals are encouraged to take pictures of themselves or groups of people wearing red and to submit their pictures to email@town.barnstable.ma.us to be shared on the towns Facebook page.

“Barnstable Wears Red Day,” is set for Friday, February 28th.