Barnstable Youth Commission Hosts Job Fair in Hyannis

HYANNIS – Barnstable students received information from local employers at the 4th annual Youth Job Fair on Wednesday at the Hyannis Youth and Community Center.

The event was hosted by the Barnstable Youth Commission.

Chairman of the commission and Barnstable High School student Lucas McCauley played an important role in planning the event.

He worked with members of the commission to bring 39 businesses to the HYCC. Those businesses sent representatives to provide resources and information for students aged 14 to 18 who are interested in finding work locally.

As a teenager himself, McCauley recognizes that entering the workforce can be intimidating for those in his age group. He believes the fair is a perfect way to ensure prospective workers get the information they need to succeed.

“It’s a struggle for many businesses to find people who are willing to work, and it’s a struggle for students who need money and this is a way for that to happen,” McCauley said.

McCauley explained that he and his peers are also informed on legal manners when entering the workforce through the fair. That information is vital for their future experiences.

McCauley has worked at this event in the past, but as the commission’s chairman in 2020, he wanted to help make the job fair more accessible to students across the town. Buses shuttled students between Barnstable High School and the HYCC, for example.

In the future, he wants to see that accessibility expanded beyond Barnstable.

“We really don’t want to focus just on Barnstable,” he said, “we want the entire Cape to be part of this.”

Employers such as Wendy’s, BJ’s, and Subway joined local-based businesses at the event.