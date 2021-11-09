Barnstable Youth Commission To Hold 8th Annual Substance Abuse Forum

HYANNIS – The Barnstable youth Commission will hold its Eighth Annual Community Substance Abuse Prevention Forum on November 15 at 6 pm at the Barnstable Adult Community Center in Hyannis.

The event will feature “Hidden in Plain Sight”, an installation with Sgt. Eugene Desruisseaux depicting a mock teen bedroom to show where illicit substances are often hidden in the home.

Speaker Debra Ciavola, PhD, RN Executive Director of Behavioral Health Services at Cape Cod Healthcare will hold a Q&A on supportive language and ways to build productive conversations with children about substance abuse.

Barnstable Police School Resource Officer David Downs will discuss laws which may impact parents and their children if found with illicit substances.

Fellow Resource Officer Dennis Stampfl will provide information on new products and substances that are currently being found among today’s youth.

Resource tables and tours of the mock installation will be held a half hour before and after speaker presentations.

The event in free and welcome to the public.

