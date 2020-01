HYANNIS – The Barnstable Youth Commission will host its 3rd annual Youth Job Fair in March.

The event will feature summer job opportunities for teens ages 14 to 18.

Employers seeking youth help are encouraged to participate.

The fair is March 4 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Hyannis Youth and Community Center on Bassett Lane.

For more information contact Amy Harwood at 508-862-4638, or by emailing Amy.Harwood@town.barnstable.ma.us.