Barnstable Youth Job Fair Goes Virtual

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Town Youth Commission will be hosting its 5th Annual Youth Job Fair in an extended virtual format this year to stay safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Typically, the fair would be hosted at the gymnasium at the Hyannis Youth & Community Center, and last year’s event saw 32 businesses and 266 applicants participate.

Businesses that hire teens can sign up to have their online applications listed on the Youth Commission’s web page which will be heavily promoted through peer groups and school communications.

“I hear every day that kids are looking for jobs,” said town Recreation Director Patti Machado.

“If businesses are interested, right now we’re really trying to get the businesses in here so we can start to promote the kids to sign up.”

Separate Zoom rooms will be set up for different work sectors including restaurants, retail, recreation programs and lodging.

After the presentations from business owners in each of the sectors, job seekers and businesses can schedule interviews during the event.

“Kids will have the opportunity to reach out to them if they’re interested. We’ll have all the applications available on our website,” said Machado.

The job fair is tentatively scheduled for April 28, and businesses are encouraged to sign up soon as space is limited.

Businesses that hire applicants ages 14-17 can sign up for the fair here up until the day before the fair.