Barnstable Youth Job Fair Set for March

HYANNIS – The 7th annual Barnstable Youth Job Fair is taking place at the Hyannis Youth and Community Center on March 8.

The Barnstable Youth Commission will be hosting the event, which will feature a long list of employers from across the region.

It’s meant to provide an outlet for business owners to boost their staff and for teenagers aged 14 to 18 to lock in a job in preparation for the summer season. Resources of job training and workforce development will also be featured.

The event will run from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Applications for employers to be featured can be found by clicking here.