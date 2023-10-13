Bass River Multi-Cultural Food Festival Returning

YARMOUTH – The 2nd Annual Bass River Multi-Cultural Food Festival will return on Saturday, October 21, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. presented by the Cultural Center of Cape Cod.

The event will be held at two different locations at the Cultural Center of Cape Cod and the Family Table Collaborative.

This event brings a fusion of culinary traditions and cultural experiences from the Bass River area and beyond.

The festival is to celebrate Cape Cod’s cultural diversity, featuring a wide variety of multicultural foods prepared by local restaurants, food trucks, bakeries, and talented chefs.

“As you explore both locations, savor mouthwatering dishes, and enjoy captivating art and performances, you’ll experience the rich and abundant tapestry of Cape Cod’s Culture,” said Beatrice Gremlich, President of the Cultural Center of Cape Cod.

“Don’t miss this unique celebration of food, culture, and community. Mark your calendars and join us for a day of delicious discoveries,” Gremlich said.

Tickets are available online and are $30 if bought in advance, children under 10 will be $10, and the price at the door will be $35.

For more information about the event and how to purchase tickets visit their website.