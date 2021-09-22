Bay State Bike Month Supports Cape Cod Cyclists

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Commission and the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority have announced that they will join state-wide efforts to celebrate bicycling as an alternative to driving motor vehicles during Bay State Bike Month in September.

The commission highlighted several events including a Bike Commuter Breakfast on Wednesday, September 29 from 7:00 to 9:00 am at Shining Sea Bikeway in Falmouth.

An Adaptive Cycling session with Spaulding Adaptive Sports center at McGraw Center will take place at Nickerson State Park in Brewster on Wednesday, September 22 and Saturday, September 28 at 9 am.

The Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority is sponsoring Fare Free Fridays on the CCRTA, offering free rides in support of cyclists avoiding the use of cars.

A social media challenge has been created for the event, inviting cyclists to share photos from a bike ride on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or Linkedin using the hashtag #capecodbikemonth2021 from Monday, September 20 until Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Bay State Bike Month is supported in part by the Federal Highway Administration, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, and MassBike.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter