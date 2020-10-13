Beach Parking Lots in Falmouth Will Fully Reopen

FALMOUTH – Falmouth officials recently decided that the town’s beach parking lots will fully reopen soon.

The coronavirus outbreak led to a reduced amount of cars being allowed into the beach lots during the summer in order to mitigate the virus’ spread.

Now, officials like Town Manager Julian Suso believe that these restrictions can be lifted in order to cater to residents who enjoy visiting the local beaches.

“We know that they were significantly inconvenienced during the past season given the limitations due to the COVID pandemic,” Suso said.

Select Board Chair Megan English Braga said the decision was made after town officials felt that Falmouth was able to avoid major spikes in coronavirus cases throughout the summer.

As this restriction is lifted, she is advising beach visitors to continue to take the pandemic seriously while visiting local beaches.

“We know what works just in terms of being vigilant about the masks and the social distancing,” English Braga said, “and hopefully we can encourage folks to keep that up as we go forward.”

Barriers blocking full access to the beach parking lots will be removed throughout the coming weeks, as the Falmouth Department of Public Works is fitting the project into their schedule.