Beach Road Weekend Cancels 2021 Festival

VINEYARD HAVEN – Innovation Arts and Entertainment has decided to cancel the Beach Road Weekend festival for 2021.

The three day music festival typically takes place in August at Veterans Memorial Park in Martha’s Vineyard. IAE plans to bring the festival back in 2022.

“With the slow roll out of the vaccine and the recent spike in new cases of COVID-19 across the United States, we feel that it would not be safe for our fans, our staff, our musicians and the residents of Martha’s Vineyard to welcome thousands of people to the festival in August,” said Innovation Arts and Entertainment CEO Adam Epstein.

In years past the festival has welcomed the Cape Symphony, John Fogerty, Phil Lesh and Grace Potter.