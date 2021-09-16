Beacon Hill Bill Aims to Exempt Childcare Grants from Taxes

BOSTON – A bill has been introduced in the Massachusetts Senate that would exempt grants for childcare from state income taxes.

“An Act to enhance childcare relief” aims to protect funding meant to support those in the childcare sector.

Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran (D), who introduced the bill said the facilities need as much money as possible.

More than 150 of them have been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which she added has left many families statewide without access to childcare resources.

The bill has support from both sides of the aisle and in each body of the state legislature. Fifth Barnstable State Representative Steven Xiarhos (R-West Barnstable) is a cosponsor of the measure.

The bill will be scheduled for a public hearing at a later date.