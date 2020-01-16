Beaty Receives Endorsement From Scott Lively

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County Commissioner Ron Beaty has received an endorsement from conservative political activist Scott Lively.

Beaty, a prominent supporter of President Donald Trump, is running for re-election this year. Lively described Beaty as a defender of conservative values.

Lively founded Abiding Truth Ministries, an organization that he described as pro-family, but has been criticized by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group opposed to gay rights.

Lively, while challenging Charlie Baker for governor, shut the organization down in May of 2018 prior to the September primary race, according to the Associated Press.