Beech Forest Trail Boardwalk Repairs Begin

PROVINCETOWN – Repair work on the Beech Forest Trail boardwalk has begun.

The Cape Cod National Seashore recently announced that crews will be repairing and replacing the elevated boardwalk in Provincetown, blocking off a roughly half-mile section of the trail to visitors.

The project is the start of a multi-year renovation of the trail.

National Seashore officials said they are making a point to ensure sustainability during this process.

Tree trunks recovered from the park’s fire management efforts will replace rotted support beams, while the boardwalk itself will be constructed with recycled material.

Signs and barricades will indicate where closures are in effect, as the trail will not be a complete loop again until repairs to the boardwalk are done.

