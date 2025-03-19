You are here: Home / NewsCenter / LISTEN: Behavioral Health Innovators Tackle Teen Mental Health with Free Forum

LISTEN: Behavioral Health Innovators Tackle Teen Mental Health with Free Forum

March 19, 2025

HARWICH – The Board of Directors for Behavioral Health Innovators is inviting the public to attend “REAL TALK,” a community panel and open forum scheduled tomorrow, Thursday, March 20, 2025, to discuss mental health and substance abuse issues facing teens and young adults in the Cape and Islands.

Behavioral health Innovators Co-Founder and CEO Stephanie Briody says all are welcome to attend the session, which will be held at Wequassett Resort at 2173 Route 28 in Harwich from 5 to 7 pm.

Three weeks later, Behavioral Health Innovators and The Quell Foundation will partner to present the documentary film “Lift the Mask: Portraits of Life with Mental Illness,” to be screened at the Chatham Orpheum Theater on Thursday, April 10, 2025, followed by an interview and Q&A.

The nonprofit was formed in 2015 in response to a rise in addiction, anxiety, and depression among local youth and aims to bridge the gap between struggling youth and access to therapeutic care and support services.

To learn more, click here.

