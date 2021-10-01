Best Buddies Challenge Returns to Cape Cod

HYANNIS – The Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port will return to Cape Cod for its 22nd year this weekend.

The challenge will start in Boston at the JFK Library early Saturday morning, October 2, then cyclists will make their way to Craigville Beach on-Cape for a celebratory clambake.

The nonprofit provides support including work, housing and social opportunities for those living with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Senior Director of Communications for Best Buddies Nicole Maddox highlighted the organization’s job program, one of the many services that will be bolstered by the fundraiser.

“People with intellectual and developmental disabilities are incredibly talented, hard working and want to have a job of their own and earn a living and be independent,” said Maddox.

“With our jobs program, we train them to get out into the workforce. We help them with the interview process, with their resume building and public speaking skills so they can go out and get these jobs to be able to provide a life for themselves.”

She added that professional cyclists George Hincapie and Christian Vande Velde will be taking part in this year’s challenge for the 100-mile ride portion.

Ambassadors of the event as well as mission of Best Buddies International include National Football League quarterback Tom Brady as well as celebrity chef Guy Fieri, the latter of whom will be attending a kick-off event at the Encore Boston Harbor on Friday, October 1.

The challenge typically raises about $5 million a year, according to Maddox, which will go towards supporting and expanding existing services nationwide.

All riders in the event are required to verify that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and health experts were consulted by the nonprofit to ensure the challenge would be safe.

More information on Best Buddies International can be found on their website here.