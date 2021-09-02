Better Business Bureau Outlines Ways to Navigate Vaccine Policies

HYANNIS – The Better Business Bureau has assembled tips for business owners developing a COVID vaccination policy as the pandemic continues.

The federal government has declined to implement a unified vaccine passport program or requirement, so they urge owners to plan ahead on their own.

Options include an honor system—simply asking customers if they are fully vaccinated—or business owners can require a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination card as verifiable proof.

The latter was recommended for local venues by the Town of Provincetown during the height of its recent cluster of COVID-19.

The BBB also encourages business owners to seek legal counsel before implementing vaccination mandates, as local and federal guidelines can change.

“Your legal advisors can help you make decisions that will protect the health of everyone involved, without violating their rights,” said the Bureau in a statement.

They also said that businesses should clearly communicate whatever policy they decide to implement, to both employees and customers.

If a policy is implemented, the BBB said that businesses should consider offering alternatives for members of the public who cannot get vaccinated or have chosen not to, including curbside pick-up, online sales and outdoor dining.

The Bureau said that private businesses may also continue to require customers to wear a mask and social distance, regardless of vaccination status.