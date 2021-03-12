You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Biden Aims for Quicker Shots, “Independence From This Virus”

Biden Aims for Quicker Shots, “Independence From This Virus”

March 12, 2021

Photo by Gage Skidmore

WASHINGTON (AP)-In a prime-time address, President Joe Biden has outlined his plan to make all adult Americans eligible for vaccination by May 1, and he raised the prospect of beginning to gain what he called “independence from this virus” by the Fourth of July.

Biden addressed the nation Thursday evening, one year into the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the virus, which has killed more than 530,000 Americans, has been different for everyone, but, “we all lost something.”

To get vaccinations to people more quickly, he said he is deploying 4,000 more active-duty troops to support vaccination efforts and will allow more people –such as medical students, veterinarians and dentists–to deliver shots.

By Zeke Miller and Jonathan Lemire, Associated Press

