Biden Announces Heavy Artillery, Other Weapons for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden has approved an additional $800 million in military aid to help Ukraine fight back in its increasingly difficult battle against the Russian invasion.

But he’s also warning that Congress will need to approve additional assistance if the U.S. is to keep up its crucial support.

Biden praised Ukraine’s resistance anew on Thursday and said the military aid would be sent “directly to the front lines of freedom.”

The package includes much needed heavy artillery, 144,000 rounds of ammunition, and drones for Ukrainian forces in the escalating battle for the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. It’s part of a broader $13.6 billion package that he said could soon be exhausted.

By Aamer Madhani, Robert Burns and Darlene Superville, Associated Press