You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Biden Announces Indo-Pacific Alliance with UK, Australia

Biden Announces Indo-Pacific Alliance with UK, Australia

September 15, 2021

President Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has announced that the United States is forming a new Indo-Pacific security alliance with Britain and Australia that will allow for greater sharing of defense capabilities — including helping equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines.

It’s a move that could deepen a growing chasm in U.S.-China relations.

Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison appeared together virtually to detail the new alliance, which will be called AUKUS (pronounced AWK-us).

The three announced they would quickly turn their attention to developing nuclear-powered submarines for Australia.

By AAMER MADHANI and JONATHAN LEMIRE, The Associated Press
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


