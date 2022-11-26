Biden Attends Tree Lighting on Nantucket

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s tradition of going out to lunch, shopping and watching a Christmas tree lighting in downtown Nantucket with his family became mostly about keeping his 2-year-old grandson from having a meltdown.

Every member of the Biden family seemed to be doing whatever they could think of to keep baby Beau happy for a few hours until the tree was lit.

The Bidens have been spending Thanksgiving on Nantucket for decades. The day after the turkey dinner, they go out to lunch, browse a bookstore and other shops before they watch the Christmas tree lighting on Main St.

Biden visited the Nantucket Fire Department on Thanksgiving to meet and thank local first responders.

By Darlene Superville, Associated Press