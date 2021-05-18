You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Biden Boosting World Vaccine Sharing Commitment to 80M Doses

Biden Boosting World Vaccine Sharing Commitment to 80M Doses

May 18, 2021

Photo by Gage Skidmore

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden says the U.S. will share an additional 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines with the world in the coming six weeks.

The move comes as domestic demand for shots drops and global disparities in distribution have grown more evident and will bring the total U.S. commitment to 80 million.

Biden said Monday from the White House that “we know America will never be fully safe until the pandemic that’s raging globally is under control.”

The doses will come from existing U.S. production of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine stocks. The administration previously committed to share about 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine by the end of June.

By Zeke Miller, Associated Press

