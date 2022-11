NANTUCKET – President Joe Biden will be heading to Nantucket on Tuesday to celebrate Thanksgiving.

The commander in chief’s official public schedule shows that he and First Lady Jill Biden will be leaving from the White House at 5:50 p.m. before making their way to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. From there, they’ll be taken to Nantucket Memorial Airport.

The Bidens are scheduled to touch down on the island at 7:30 p.m.