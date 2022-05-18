You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Biden Offering Additional Free COVID-19 Tests to Public

Biden Offering Additional Free COVID-19 Tests to Public

May 18, 2022

An illustration of COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

WASHINGTON (AP) – The government website for requesting free COVID-19 at-home tests from the U.S. government is accepting a third round of orders.

The White House announced Tuesday that U.S. households can request an additional eight free at-home tests.

President Joe Biden committed to making one billion at-home tests available to the public free of charge, but the White House says just 350 million tests have been shipped to date.

A third round of orders is possible because hundreds of millions of tests are still available.

The latest round will bring to 16 the total number of free tests available to each household since the program was launched earlier this year.

From The Associated Press

