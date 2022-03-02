You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Biden Outlines COVID Plans, Says It’s Time to Return to Work

Biden Outlines COVID Plans, Says It’s Time to Return to Work

March 2, 2022

Photo by Gage Skidmore

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden says “it’s time for Americans to get back to work” and he’s announcing new efforts to allow people to return to normal activities safely after two years of pandemic disruptions.

Biden used his State of the Union address Tuesday night to announce that his administration is launching a “test-to-treat” program to provide free antiviral pills at pharmacies to those who test positive for the virus. He also highlighted the progress made on the pandemic since last year.

There’s been a dramatic reduction in cases, vaccines and tests are readily available, and new therapeutics will soon become more accessible.

By Zeke Miller, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 