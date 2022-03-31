You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Biden Planning to Tap Oil Reserve to Control Gas Prices

March 31, 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden is preparing to order the release of up to 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve in a bid to control energy prices.

That’s according to two people familiar with the decision who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview it.

Prices have spiked as the U.S. and allies have imposed steep sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The announcement could come as soon as Thursday, when the White House says Biden is planning to deliver remarks on his administration’s plans to combat rising gas prices.

By Zeke Miller and Josh Boak, Associated Press

