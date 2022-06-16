Biden Says US will Send $1 Billion More in Aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden says the U.S. will send another $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine, the largest single tranche of weapons and equipment since the war began.

The effort is intended to help stall Russia’s slow but steady march to conquer the eastern Donbas region.

The aid will include anti-ship missile launchers, howitzers, and more rounds for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems that U.S. forces are training Ukrainian troops on now–all key weapons systems that Ukrainian leaders have urgently requested.

Biden says America will also send an additional $225 million in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

The aid comes as U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin convened a meeting in Brussels of more than 45 nations to discuss support for Ukraine.

By Lolita C. Baldor and Mike Corder, Associated Press