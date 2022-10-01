You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Biden Signs Bill to Avert Government Shutdown, Aid Ukraine

Biden Signs Bill to Avert Government Shutdown, Aid Ukraine

October 1, 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed into law a bill that finances the federal government through mid-December and provides another infusion of military and economic aid to Ukraine.

He signed the bill Friday after lawmakers acted to avert a partial government shutdown set to begin after midnight.

The bill passed the House by a vote of 230-201. Republicans overwhelmingly opposed the measure.

It provides more than $12.3 billion in Ukraine-related aid.

The money will go to provide training, equipment and logistics support for the Ukraine military, and to help Ukraine’s government provide basic services to its citizens.

By KEVIN FREKING, The Associated Press
Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 