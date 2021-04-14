You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Biden to Pull US Troops from Afghanistan, End ‘Forever War’

April 14, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he will withdraw the remaining U.S. troops from Afghanistan and end America’s longest war.

He declared on Wednesday that the Sept. 11 attacks, which were coordinated from Afghanistan, cannot justify American forces still being there 20 years after the deadliest terror assault on the United States.

Biden called the U.S. military presence the nation’s “forever war.”

He said at the White House that he is the fourth American president to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan and he “will not pass this responsibility to a fifth.”

By AAMER MADHANI and MATTHEW LEE
