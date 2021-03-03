You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Biden Urges Senate Dems to Rally Behind $1.9T Virus Bill

Biden Urges Senate Dems to Rally Behind $1.9T Virus Bill

March 3, 2021

Photo by Gage Skidmore

WASHINGTON (AP)-President Joe Biden is urging Senate Democrats to rally behind a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

He’s also standing by his proposed $1,400 payments to individuals, even as some party moderates seek to dial back parts of the package. Biden made his remarks in a conference call with Democrats and, atypically for him, on Twitter.

The president’s cry for unity came as Democrats sorted through lingering divisions over the emerging Senate bill. Those included moderates’ efforts to focus some spending more narrowly on those hardest hit by the deadly pandemic and resulting economic contraction.

Democrats have no votes to spare in the 50-50 Senate.

By Alan Fram, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 