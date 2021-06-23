Biden Urges Shots for Young Adults as Variant Concern Grows

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. government is stepping up efforts to get younger Americans vaccinated for COVID-19 amid growing concern about the spread of a new variant that threatens to set the country back in the months ahead.

It also comes as the White House acknowledges it will miss two key vaccination benchmarks.

The push to vaccinate younger Americans is underway as the delta variant has come to represent more than 20% of coronavirus infections in the U.S. in the last two weeks. That’s double what it was when the government last reported on the variant’s prevalence.

By Zeke Miller, Associated Press