Biden Vows to Unify and Save country; Trump Hits Midwest

WARM SPRINGS, Ga. (AP)-Joe Biden has traveled to the hot springs town where Franklin Delano Roosevelt coped with polio to declare the U.S. is not too politically diseased to overcome its health and economic crises.

He pledged during a campaign stop Tuesday to be a unifying force who can “restore our soul and save this country.”

With one week to go before election polls close, President Donald Trump focused on the Democrats’ “blue wall” states he flipped in 2016 — Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Melania Trump was on the road, too, the first lady leading her first political rally of 2020.

By Will Weissert, Alexandra Jaffe and Aamer Madhani, Associated Press