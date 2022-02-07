Big Brother Big Sisters Of Cape Cod Teaming With Bad Martha Brewing To Launch Volunteer Recruitment Campaign

FALMOUTH – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & the Islands (BBBS) recently announced that they will be teaming up with Bad Martha’s Brewery Team to launch their “60 Guys in 30 Days” volunteer recruitment campaign at the Brewery’s location in East Falmouth on Thursday, February 24, 2022 from 5:30 pm to 7 pm.

The agency is inviting residents to join them and learn about the need for volunteers, particularly males, to aid in their mission to provide mentorship for children in under resourced families.

“The reality is that since March of 2020, boys in need of a mentor have waited nearly twice as long for a Big Brother,” said JR Mell, Regional Director with BBBS.

“This night will be a way for people to come out, meet some of our current Bigs, staff, and get a better understanding of what it means to be a mentor with our program,” said Mell.

The free event will have food, raffle prizes and a cash bar, with heated indoor and outdoor spaces to accommodate social distancing for those interested.

There are currently over 70 youth waiting for a mentor, most of them male.

Pre-registration is suggested.

To learn more, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter