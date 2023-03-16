Big Brothers Big Sisters Aiming to Erase the Wait in March

HYANNIS – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands is holding their Erase the Wait campaign throughout March.

The mission is aimed at partnering local kids with mentors who have a positive impact on their lives, according to Regional Director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands JR Mell.

Mell noted that more kids have been entering the program than ever before.

“This our biggest challenge in our agency’s 49 year history: to challenge ourselves and the community to sign up 72 volunteers during the month of March,” Mell explained.

Over 40 adults have already joined the mission in March, which Mell attributed to a strong drive within the community. He added that this push is vital since it gives kids another long-term adult figure to support them as they continue to grow.

“Just to let them know and to be that additional support is really all our program is about,” Mell continued.

The campaign will culminate with a free event on March 31 at Hog Island Beer in Orleans for those who may want to join the program. Mell encouraged anyone with any interest to attend and learn more about what it means to be a volunteer.

“If you’ve ever thought about it, or even considered becoming a big,” Mell said, “some of our best bigs are the ones who were on the fence about it.”

The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. with live music starting at 6 p.m. For more information, visit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands’ website by clicking here. Sign-ups for the March 31 event can be found by clicking here.