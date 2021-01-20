Big Brothers Big Sisters Celebrates National Mentoring Month

HYANNIS – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands has made the decision to cancel their annual Celebration of Mentoring.

“This is an event that our entire team looks forward to every year,” said JR Mell, Regional Director with BBBS in a statement.

“2021 would have marked our 5th year of partnership with Cape Cod Beer as our generous host. This event allowed the community to meet the people in our agency, talk to current and former Bigs, and even walk away with some great raffle prizes. We’re looking forward to being able to welcome everyone back in person next year.”

According to BBBS, the event has helped recruit 100 new volunteers to mentor roles, as well as raised nearly $15,000 in donations for the Cape and Islands chapter.

The organization said that although the event may have been cancelled the need for mentors, especially male mentors, still remains.

To help spread the word about becoming a mentor safely during National Mentoring Month, the agency is calling on BBBS participants to share their stories on social media by tagging @capebigs.

“Our agency has been serving the Cape and Islands for nearly 50 years,” said Mell.

“We would love to share the experience of the thousands of mentors and mentees who have been a part of our program and may still be in touch years beyond their graduation from our agency.”

Those interested in mentoring are encouraged to contact BBBS through their Facebook or by calling (508) 771 5150 ext 101.