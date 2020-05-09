Big Brothers Big Sisters Hosts “Being a Big on a Small Screen” Virtual Event

HYANNIS – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands will be hosting a virtual discussion on mentoring during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three volunteer mentors will lead the event, including Zach Townes of the Edgartown Police Department, Alexis Brickner of Alexis Brickner Photography, and Wayne White of Cape Cod Media Broadcasting.

All three panelists have been matched with a mentee for at least one year.

“With the closure of schools, sports teams and after school activities, under-resourced children are more isolated now than ever before,” said Will Rubenstein, BBBS’s Recruitment and Community Engagement Coordinator and moderator for the event.

“BBBS is pivoting to ensure our nearly 400 Bigs and Littles stay connected while we continue to recruit volunteers through a virtual platform until physical distancing guidelines pass.”

Those interested are encouraged by BBBS to register through their Eventbrite link, or by visiting their Facebook page.

The meeting will be held Wednesday, May 13 from 12 pm to 1 pm virtually via Zoom.

Registered participants will be emailed a Zoom meeting link 24 hours before the start of the discussion.