Big Brothers Big Sisters Hosts Celebration of Mentoring Event

January 31, 2020

HYANNIS – The 4th annual Celebration of Mentoring event was hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands Thursday evening.

Bigs and perspective volunteers gathered at Cape Cod Beer’s brewery in Hyannis.

People who have already given their time to mentor children across the area shared experiences and stories to those looking to join the program.

One of those Bigs was Jonathan Finn, who looked back fondly on his first year with Big Brothers Big Sisters.

“It’s really been an amazing experience, amazing year, and I think I’ve learned as much from being with my Little as my Little has, maybe, learned from being with me,” Finn said.

Big Brothers Big Sisters has dozens of kids awaiting a mentor, with the vast majority of them being boys. Because of that, the organization is looking for volunteers, especially men, to mentor the children.

T. Mark Bartley, who spoke at the event and has been a mentor for almost a year, said that the experience is not only rewarding for the children, but also for for the mentors themselves.

“If you get the opportunity to impact a child’s life, you’re going to fix your own life…It’s going to have a great impact on your whole life,” Bartley explained.

The Celebration of Mentoring event was held in recognition of National Mentoring Month.

Guests enjoyed raffles, food, drinks, and games, along with an appearance from the six New England Patriots championship rings.

