Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod Sets Recruitment Record

HYANNIS – Recently the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands announced that they set a record number of 106 prospective mentors with their Erase the Wait Campaign.

Their mission was aimed at partnering local kids with mentors who have a positive impact on their lives, according to Regional Director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands JR Mell.

Organizations who agreed to amplify this campaign through their networks include First Citizens’ Federal Credit Union, Nauset Disposal, Senator Julian Cyr, State Rep. Steve Xiarhos, Cape & Islands DA Office, Hog Island Brewery and Mid-Cape Home Centers.

The campaign culminated in a free event on March 31 at Hog Island Beer in Orleans for those who wanted to join the program. For more information about the program visit their website.