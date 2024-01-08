Big Brothers Big Sisters Recapping Big Year

BARNSTABLE – The Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Cape & Islands (BBBSCI) just finished a successful year and are highlighting some of the more notable achievements of the organization as they head into 2024.

With the first year of their new strategic plan titled Commitment 1000 underway, says JR Mell, Regional Director of BBBSCI, they have seen every fundraiser exceed goals and their “Erase the Wait” campaign surpass the needed numbers set.

“Overall 2023 was the first year of our next five years in our strategic plan. It was a building year for us, and for the kids who we served over the year, it was a phenomenal year for them as well,” Mell said.

The Commitment 1000 strategic plan sets a goal that the name would suggest, of matching 1000 bigs to 1000 kids by 2028, and the previously mentioned “Erase the Wait” was a successful way to start the plan by receiving 106 big sign ups for the 72 children in need.

One of the hurdles the organization goes through when looking for new bigs, says Mell, is that adults are not sure what the commitment means when they sign up to mentor, as that word tends to have heavy implications to most.

“When you look at our kids, and you look at the kids who are referred to our program, the number one biggest thing that they need is just your presence. It’s literally showing up, or if something comes up in your life communicating and saying ‘hey instead of Wednesday can we do Friday instead?’” said Mell.

Breaking down those barriers and helping people conceptualize what mentoring is all about is a big part of what the organization is trying to accomplish, Mell continued, and an event they have coming up on January 25, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. located at the Cape Cod Beer will be another way to speak to more prospective bigs about the journey.