Big Brothers Big Sisters Volunteer Campaign a Success

HYANNIS – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & the Islands announced their “60 Guys in 30 Days” campaign came to a successful finish last week.

The organization set out to recruit 60 male volunteers to serve as Big Brothers for a long waitlist of kids on the Cape over the course of a 30-day period in March.

The group shared on their social media last week that the campaign wrapped up early after meeting its goal in 25 days.

“We are absolutely blown away by the number of men who stepped up. The results of this campaign have the potential to be life changing for the over 60 boys on our waitlist,” Regional Director JR Mell said.

Mell credited several community leaders who made call-to-action videos for people to volunteer including Shawn DeLude of Nauset Disposal, Sgt. Corey Frederickson of Barnstable Police Department, State Senator Julian Cyr, Scott Kwarta of The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod, Jackie Barber of Cape & Islands United Way and Joe Beasley of Cape Cod 5.

Leadership Cape Cod, Bad Martha’s Brewery, Cape Cod Beer, The Pelham House, and Cape Cod Young Professionals all partnered with the group for events to help the campaign.

Visit the Cape Bigs site to learn more.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter