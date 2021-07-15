Big Nick’s Ride Honors Fallen Military for 12th Year

HYANNIS – The 12th annual Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen will return this weekend to honor military veterans and those who died in the line of duty.

Riders will participate in a 35-mile ride across Cape Cod to honor and remember the Cape Cod Fallen 16; those with ties to the region who were killed in action.

The event is named after Fifth Barnstable State Representative Steven Xiarhos’ son Nicholas Xiarhos, a United States Marine who died in combat in Afghanistan in 2009.

The ride is also the biggest fundraiser for the Nicholas G. Xiarhos Memorial Fund, a non-profit organization designed to support local veterans and military families in deed.

“We see 35 miles of people waving flags and saying thank you. They can be in their 90’s or they can be babies. It’s just an incredibly powerful 35 mile ride from Bourne to Yarmouth. I go from crying to proud,” said Xiarhos.

“We do it to remember the 16 fallen, but we can’t change what happened to them. So in their memory, our mission is to thank and show our support for the veterans that made it home—let them feel the love and give Cape Codders a way to throw their love and respect.”

Those along the route are urged to safely wave flags and otherwise show their support for those who served.

The riders will meet on July 18, starting at the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Complex and making their way across Cape Cod.

Registration begins at 7 am, opening ceremonies begin at 9 am and the ride itself kicks off at 10 am.

Ride wristbands for participation in the event are 20$ for both riders and passengers.

They will be available at the event the day of as well as beforehand at Cycle Services in Hyannis and Baskin’s Hardware in South Dennis.

The event’s official webpage can be found here.