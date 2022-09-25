Bike Path Mural to Honor Falmouth Woman

FALMOUTH – The parents of a young Falmouth woman who was killed this year are working with a local lawmaker to create a mural in their daughter’s honor.

Robert and April Barrows are taking steps to have a mural of their daughter Kianna Paige Barrows created at a bike path overpass in North Falmouth.

Kianna Barrows was killed in May in North Falmouth.

The Falmouth Enterprise reported the alleged murderer was her ex-boyfriend.

Third Barnstable State Representative David Vieira (R-Falmouth) appeared at a recent meeting of the Falmouth Select Board with the Barrows family to ask for the board’s support with the mural’s permit application through MassDOT.

“We want to honor Kianna Paige Barrows and the Barrows family really wants to make this something that reaches into the community to help others who might be seeking services,” Vieira said.

The mural of Barrows would include the message “Stop Domestic Violence.”

It would also list resources for those who are experiencing domestic violence including Independence House’s 24-hour hotline number.

Vieira said the family was hoping to unveil the mural in October, which is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Vieira said he and the Barrows family have been coordinating with acting Town Manager Peter Johnson-Staub and Falmouth’s special events committee to organize a family-based walk.

The Enterprise said this year’s walk would be a small event, just for friends and family.

Vieira said the walk would hopefully become an annual event that would support Independence House.

“To make sure that those that are victims and the families of domestic violence (victims) know what resources are on the Cape and that we support those resources going forward,” Vieira said.

The board was unanimous in supporting the project and agreed to create a letter to help complete the MassDOT application process.

Click here to learn more about Independence House’s efforts to support victims of domestic violence and sexual assault on Cape Cod.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter