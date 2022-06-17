Bill Ensuring Mail-In Ballots, Early Voting Heads to Baker

BOSTON (AP) – A voting rights bill that would ensure mail-in ballots and early voting become permanent fixtures in future elections is headed to Governor Charlie Baker’s desk after the Massachusetts House voted 126-29 to approve the measure on Thursday.

The vote comes a week after the Senate voted 37-3 in favor of the proposal.

The bill would increase ballot access for voters with disabilities and service members overseas. It would also make sure eligible voters who are incarcerated can request a mail-in ballot.

The voting options proved popular in Massachusetts during the 2020 election at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

By Steve LeBlanc, Associated Press