Bill Filed to End Daylight Savings Time

March 13, 2021

WASHINGTON – As Daylight Savings Time approaches this weekend, a group of federal legislators have proposed making that practice a thing of the past.

Senator Ed Markey has joined a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers in supporting the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make Daylight Saving Time the federal standard measure of time.

In turn, both winter sunrises and sunsets in Massachusetts would move forward by an hour.

While that would lead to more daylight in the afternoon, some worry that mornings would then be too dark.

Proponents like Markey say that the move would lead to a positive economic impact, as people are more likely to shop when there is daylight.

Additionally, those in favor of the change believe that it would lead to positive mental health benefits, since studies have shown that daylight can make people happier.

Legislators in Massachusetts at the state level also recently proposed similar changes on Beacon Hill.

