You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Bill Would Honor Veterans Lost to Service-Related Illnesses

Bill Would Honor Veterans Lost to Service-Related Illnesses

June 1, 2021

BOSTON (AP) – Governor Charlie Baker has again filed a bill intended to honor veterans lost to service-related illnesses, including PTSD.

The bill would establish the Massachusetts Medal of Fidelity, which would be presented by the Massachusetts National Guard to the families of veterans who lost their lives to service-related illnesses and injuries. The legislation would authorize the state to honor service members who “died as the result of service-connected diseases, conditions or injuries that are related to either exposure to harmful toxins, herbicides, agents, and materials or service-related post-traumatic stress disorder.”

Baker said service-related injuries and illnesses can persist long past service.

From The Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 