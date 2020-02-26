You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Bill Would Make it Easier for Homeless to Get State ID Card

February 26, 2020

Massachusetts State House.

BOSTON (AP) — A bill up for debate by the Massachusetts Senate would make it easier for homeless families and young people to obtain state identification cards.

The bill would require the registrar of motor vehicles to come up with a burden-free process for homeless individuals to obtain the IDs.

The process would be free of fees and would accept alternative forms of documentation to prove Massachusetts residency.

The bill is sponsored by Democratic state Sen. Harriette Chandler and is scheduled to be debated Thursday.

Chandler said IDs are needed for everything from opening a bank account to applying for a job.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


