Bill Would Make it Easier for Homeless to Get State ID Card

BOSTON (AP) — A bill up for debate by the Massachusetts Senate would make it easier for homeless families and young people to obtain state identification cards.

The bill would require the registrar of motor vehicles to come up with a burden-free process for homeless individuals to obtain the IDs.

The process would be free of fees and would accept alternative forms of documentation to prove Massachusetts residency.

The bill is sponsored by Democratic state Sen. Harriette Chandler and is scheduled to be debated Thursday.

Chandler said IDs are needed for everything from opening a bank account to applying for a job.