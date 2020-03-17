Biogen Donates $10M to Fight the Coronavirus Pandemic

BOSTON (AP) — Biogen Inc., the Massachusetts biotech company linked to a cluster of COVID-19 cases stemming from a meeting last month at a Boston hotel, is donating $10 million to fight the pandemic.

The company said the money will be used to help expand testing options, ease the strain on medical systems, provide training for front line health workers and support access to necessities like food.

The money is designed to help nonprofits in Massachusetts and North Carolina, as well as Italy and other countries.

There have been about 200 presumptive positive cases of the disease in Massachusetts, about half linked to the Biogen conference.