Bird Flu Detected On Cape

HYANNIS – State officials are warning about an increased presence of bird flu in Barnstable County.

The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources and its partner agencies have reportedly depopulated and disposed of two non-poultry, non-commercial, mixed-species backyard flocks in Barnstable County and Essex County this month due to Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.

The state is advising backyard and commercial poultry owners to practice strong biosecurity measures to prevent domestic poultry from having contact with wild birds. Eliminating standing water and preventing domestic birds from accessing ponds, streams and wetland areas is recommended.

While humans are rarely infected by the bird flu, it can happen to those who have prolonged close contact with sick or dead birds that have the virus.

Any unexpected deaths or other signs of sick birds should be reported to the Division of Animal Health at 617-626-1795.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter