Bismore Park Marina Dredging Thursday

February 13, 2024

HYANNIS – A contractor for the Town of Barnstable Department of Public Works is scheduled to perform maintenance dredging in a section of Bismore Park Marina on Thursday.

The work will primarily occur in the boat slips immediately south of Spanky’s Clam Shack and north of the Hyannis HyArts Artist Shanties.

This work is necessary to restore adequate depths for vessels berthing in these slips.

While no work is authorized landward of these boat slips, pedestrians along the harbor walk are urged to exercise caution when passing alongside the work zone.

Likewise, individuals operating vessels in the marina are urged to be mindful of the work, which will also include vessels moving equipment and materials in the channels.

